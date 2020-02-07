Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $58.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $954.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.