Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

NYSE:MNK opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 477,200 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the third quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 200.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 736,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 491,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

