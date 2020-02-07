Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 7.7%

Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), approximately 449,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,373% from the average daily volume of 12,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

