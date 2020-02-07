Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Shares of MN remained flat at $$1.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

