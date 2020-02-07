Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Set at C$29.00 by CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned a C$29.00 price target by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,083. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.59 and a twelve month high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.78. The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.1694008 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares in the company, valued at C$590,293. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94. Insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.