Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.46 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

