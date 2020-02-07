Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $54.75. 1,556,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,355. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

