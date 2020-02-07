Mark C. Hood Sells 10,000 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $240,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,829. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

