Marotta Asset Management Buys New Shares in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 41,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

