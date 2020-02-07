Marotta Asset Management Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. 13,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

