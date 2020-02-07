Marotta Asset Management Invests $3.02 Million in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.40% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZHOK traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

