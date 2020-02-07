Marotta Asset Management Purchases Shares of 123,157 SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF comprises 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.45% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:ZGBR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.11. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

