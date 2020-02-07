Marotta Asset Management Purchases Shares of 3,561 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 3,632,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,974. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

