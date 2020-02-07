Marotta Asset Management Takes $4.05 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $194.60. 3,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,366. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.85.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

