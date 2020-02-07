Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,748.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.37. 1,927,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,116. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.