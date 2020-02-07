Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.25. 132,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.