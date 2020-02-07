Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.