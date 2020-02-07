Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Trading Down 0.6%

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.05), 25,813 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 11,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.06).

The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Marshall Motor Company Profile (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.