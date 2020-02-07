Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE MTDR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 893,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after buying an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

