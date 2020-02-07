Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperformer rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 77,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,004. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

