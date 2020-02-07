Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Increased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 231.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,549 shares of company stock worth $3,139,128. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

