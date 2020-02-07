MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. MaxLinear updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,312. MaxLinear has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.