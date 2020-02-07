Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.44. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,846,180 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $688.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Richards 2,555,805 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.