Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

