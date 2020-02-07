McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.59. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 14.60-14.80 EPS.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $158.32. 2,128,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.90. McKesson has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.