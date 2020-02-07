Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.75

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $4.06. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 69,602 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $127.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

