Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.68 EPS.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 129,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

