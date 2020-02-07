Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

