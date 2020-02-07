Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,617,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,968,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $119.91. 184,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.