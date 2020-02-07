MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $691,147.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $691,147.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.03033266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00132119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

