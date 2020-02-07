Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $680.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.55.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $671.00 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $338.95 and a twelve month high of $725.19. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

