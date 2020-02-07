Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,985. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.