MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 204,799 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,799 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Navient by 80.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Navient by 331.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $5,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Navient by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 379,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 190,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,971. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

