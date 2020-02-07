MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 188,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 113,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. 3,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

