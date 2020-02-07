MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $2.99 Million in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.67. 15,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,759. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

