MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 50,424 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,424 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.26. 2,143,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The company has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,403 shares of company stock worth $5,300,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

