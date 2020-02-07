MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 55,292 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,292 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 361,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.62. 316,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,560. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.