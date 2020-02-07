Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.984-201.014 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

