Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

