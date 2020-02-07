Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Buys 25,805 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Dril-Quip accounts for 1.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $42.42. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,944. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.56.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

