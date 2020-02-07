Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Buys 52,870 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.48% of Knowles worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.