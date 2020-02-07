Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $6.33 Million Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.34% of Axos Financial worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

