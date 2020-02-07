Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Purchases Shares of 131,150 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 131,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 9,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $127,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,019. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

