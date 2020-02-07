Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Purchases Shares of 66,745 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 264.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,724 shares of company stock worth $9,900,464. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

