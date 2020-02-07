Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 18,165 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $5,289,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,571. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

