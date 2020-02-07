Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 3,830 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.20% of Simmons First National worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Simmons First National by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,183,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Simmons First National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Simmons First National by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 4,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

