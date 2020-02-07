Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 56,105 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,105 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.30% of SPX worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPX by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPX by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,685. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Vertical Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

