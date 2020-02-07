Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.63

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 74803399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.02).

Separately, First Equity initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $23.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

