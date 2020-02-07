Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and RightBTC. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.16 or 0.02230368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00123666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,542,555 coins and its circulating supply is 77,542,451 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

