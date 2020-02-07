Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,130 ($14.86).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,227.50 ($16.15).

Shares of LON MCRO traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 767.90 ($10.10). 2,457,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.70. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

